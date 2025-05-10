Indo-Pak ceasefire: Punjab withdraws restrictive orders

Chandigarh, May 10 As India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire, ending a four-day-long conflict that escalated tension, the district administration in Punjab withdrew restrictive orders in their respective areas.

“All restrictive orders are immediately withdrawn within the district. Things may resume as normal. Thanks for all your support,” read an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar.

Likewise, the administration of other districts also withdrew the restrictive and blackout orders.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Balbir Singh announced that three people injured in a drone attack in Ferozepur on Friday night are being provided free treatment under the ‘Farishtey Scheme’ that includes victims of war and terrorism.

The decision to include victims of war and terrorism under the scheme was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday to ensure that any person injured should receive immediate and free medical treatment at government and empanelled private hospitals across the state.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, visited Dayanand Medical College (DMC) in Ludhiana to meet civilians injured in an attack by Pakistan in Ferozepur.

They assured them of the government’s support during this challenging time.

Before the ceasefire announcement, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the people to refrain from rushing to the spot of any missile or drone attack and touching the unidentified debris or remains until it has been defused by the Army authorities.

In an appeal to the citizens, the Chief Minister said the people should not rush to the spot where any part of a drone or a missile is found, as it can be harmful before it is defused.

Soliciting support and cooperation from the public, he urged them to immediately inform the police if they see any missile or ballistic material.

Mann cautioned them against approaching or touching such hazardous objects, as they can be fatal.

The Chief Minister said the government is extending all help to the Indian armed forces in this war against Pakistan.

Mann said the double face of Pakistan has been exposed as it was targeting the common man on one hand by intensifying weapons, and on the other, it is talking of peace.

He said Punjab will lead from the front and, as always, “we will make every sacrifice for the country.”

The Chief Minister said Punjabis are brave hearts who have always acted as the sword arm of the country, and this hour is not an exception.

He said the state government has already given the nod for purchasing an anti-drone system to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones on the borders.

Mann said nine anti-drone systems will be installed along 532 kilometres of the border with Pakistan.

