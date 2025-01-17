Indo-US relations extend from seabed to stars: Ambassador Garcetti

Bengaluru, Jan 17 After the U.S. and Indian governments on Friday dedicated a new U.S. consulate site in Bengaluru, the outgoing Ambassador Eric Garcetti said that the Indo-US relations extend from seabed to stars.

“Our relationship truly extends from the seabed to the stars, and nowhere is that truer than here in Bengaluru. The innovation and entrepreneurship of this state – from semiconductors to space – is matched only by Silicon Valley in my home state of California. I’m so proud to dedicate our new consulate site and announce the expansion of the collaboration between the American people and the citizens of Karnataka,” said Ambassador Garcetti while speaking at the dedication ceremony.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti dedicated the site of the U.S. consulate, which is intended to become the fifth U.S. consulate in India.

“The consulate will expand on the more than thirty-year presence of the U.S. government in Bengaluru by increasing our diplomatic engagement on economic and political issues, conducting public diplomacy and people-to-people engagements, and augmenting existing U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service capabilities,” reads the official release from the U.S. Consulate.

Initially, consular services will continue to be performed at the U.S. Consulate in Chennai and other U.S. diplomatic posts in India.

Ambassador Garcetti and Minister Jaishankar, joined by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, announced their efforts to fulfil a commitment made by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister’s State Visit to Washington, DC, in June 2023.

The initiative to expand the U.S. presence in Bengaluru will broaden and deepen the long-standing ties between the U.S. and the state of Karnataka and build upon long-standing diplomatic engagement and strategic partnership in Karnataka.

The state is home to nearly 700 U.S. companies and tens of thousands of U.S. citizens who live, visit, study, and work in Karnataka - creating jobs in both the United States and India. It is also the centre of rapidly expanding collaboration in space, highlighted by the planned launches this year of the jointly developed NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite and of a U.S. mission to bring NASA-trained Indian astronauts to the International Space Station.

Expressing optimism about the future of the bilateral relationship, Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar stated: "I do believe today it is within our grasp, within the realm of possibility that we realise more fully the potential of India -U.S. relationship... I see a great future for India and the U.S., and I think, in that future, obviously Bengaluru will also have a salient part.”

While speaking at the event, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar shared his perspective saying: "This is not just an opening of the diplomatic mission, but a powerful symbol of the ties between the United States and India, particularly with Karnataka, a state that has been long at the heart of India's growth and innovation."

Bengaluru is the sister city of San Francisco, California, and Cleveland, Ohio, and a key link with U.S. defence, technology, and aerospace companies. The U.S. government first established an office in Bengaluru in 1993 with the opening of its Commercial Service post in the city, stated the release.

It further stated, that Bengaluru, the "Silicon Valley of India," hosts nearly 700 U.S. companies and startups. The U.S. Commercial Service supports American businesses in establishing and expanding their presence in the region.

“More than 50 participants from Karnataka joined the 243-strong U.S. Commercial Service India delegation to the SelectUSA Summit, officially the largest delegation ever to visit SelectUSA.

Karnataka is a leading recipient of U.S. government investments to deepen U.S.-India trade and technology cooperation, and to support India’s economic growth,” the release stated.

Since 2023, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced more than $130 million in loans and equity investment to Bengaluru-based companies across the agricultural, energy, health, finance, and transportation sectors, promoting commercial expansion, diversifying supply chains, and promoting women’s entrepreneurship, the statement said.

“Nearly all leading universities and colleges in Karnataka, both public and private, host ongoing partnerships (including faculty and student exchange programs, twinning programmes, dual/joint degree programs, and research partnerships) with American institutions of higher learning.

A 17-year-old sister city relationship between San Francisco and Bengaluru links the “Silicon Valleys” of both the United States and India, while the sister city relationship with Cleveland marks half a century this year,” the official release stated.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor