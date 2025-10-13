Indore Accident: 3 Dead, 25 Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns Near in Sanwer (VIDEO)

Indore, Madhya Pradesh (October 13, 2025): Three people were killed and 25 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned near Chandravatiganj in Sanwer, close to Indore on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Jankibai (40), Kamla Bai (50) and a minor who died while being transported for medical care. Two others are in critical condition and will be shifted to hospitals in Indore.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A tragic accident occurred in Chandrawatiganj, Savera police station area, when a tractor-trailer overturned, killing three and injuring over 25 people. Most of the victims were women laborers returning from soybean harvesting. SDPO Prashant Singh Bhadoria… pic.twitter.com/H7yNByC7nU — IANS (@ians_india) October 13, 2025

According to the reports, the victims were farmers returning home after a day’s work in the fields. The tractor-trolley lost balance and overturned, throwing all passengers off. The exact cause of the accident has not been confirmed. The labourers were returning from Ratankhedi to their homes in Hariakhedi and Biwikhedi when the vehicle overturned mid-way. Emergency services dispatched 15 ambulances to the scene. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Sanwer for treatment.

A senior police officer said about 25 farmers, including women, were on board. Tractor-trolleys are often used for passenger transport in rural areas. Authorities are investigating whether overloading or road conditions contributed to the accident.