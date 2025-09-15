Indore Accident: Several Feared Dead After Truck Runs Over Pedestrians, Catches Fire After Hitting Bike

Several people were feared dead after a speeding truck ran over pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday evening, September 15. According to Bhaskar English, at least four to five people were killed. However, Additional CP Amit Singh confirmed the deaths of two people in the accident and eight others were injured. The accused driver has been arrested.

The accident took place on the Airport road at the Shikshak Nagar area of Indore. Several other vehicles, including autos and bikes were also struck by an uncontrolled truck. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Panic spread in the area after the accident. On receiving information, police and administrative teams reached the spot.

Visuals From Accident Site

Uncontrolled speeding truck runs over people in Indore's Airport Road area's Shikshak Nagar locality. At least 2 deaths confirmed. Death toll likely to rise, as many critically injured persons rushed to the hospital. @NewIndianXpress@santwana99@jayanthjacobpic.twitter.com/GdysfCCRIY — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) September 15, 2025

According to the information, the brakes of the truck failed and the driver was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. The truck tyre burst into flame and rammed into the crowd. At least three people were crushed under the wheels of the truck.

According to the eyewitness, at least seven to eight people were killed in the accident. The speeding vehicle was travelling from Vidya Palace, knocking down people along the way.

It is being reported that a bike got stuck under the truck after the collision. The truck kept dragging the bike, which led to an explosion and set the truck on fire.