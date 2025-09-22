Indore Building Collapse: Five-Storey Structure Falls in Ranipura, Several Feared Trapped (VIDEO)

Indore Building Collapse News: A major accident occurred in Indore’s Ranipura area when a five-storey building suddenly collapsed around 9 pm on Monday, September 22, 2025. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. Police and Indore Municipal Corporation teams reached the site immediately and launched rescue operations. Debris is being cleared with the help of JCB machines.

Madhya Pradesh: A five-story building collapsed in Koshti Mohalla, located in the Central Kotwali police station area of Indore. Upon receiving the information, teams from the Indore Municipal Corporation and the rescue department rushed to the site and are conducting ongoing… pic.twitter.com/PwUlTzkPvp — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

According to the media reports, nine people trapped under the debris have been rescued and admitted to MY Hospital. Many others may still be trapped, and relief teams are working to free them. Officials and local representatives have reached the site to oversee the rescue operations.

Preliminary reports suggest that cracks appeared in the building due to heavy rain, which may have caused the collapse.