Indore Bus Accident: 3 Killed, 9 Injured After Passenger Bus Falls Into Gorge In Simorl

Three people died and around 40 others were critically injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Indore's Simrol area. According to reports, the tragic accident occurred near Bheru Ghat, a hilly stretch prone to such incidents, on Monday night. As per the officials, the bus, which was en route from Omkareshwar to Indore, was climbing a hill when it lost control and plunged into the gorge.

A senior police official stated that the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where nine are currently undergoing treatment. The officer shared that one of the injured has been discharged, providing some relief amidst the tragic incident. Indore Collector Shivam Verma confirmed that all the injured are receiving appropriate medical attention and that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The locals stated that the bus was seen lying in the ravine, with debris and shattered glass scattered all around. The rescue teams and concerned administration responded quickly, and efforts were made to rescue those trapped in the wreckage. According to officials, two people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Nine others were rushed to Indore's MY Hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition.

Around 30 passengers sustained minor injuries in the tragic incident. The police official stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident, but officials are investigating possible causes, including overspeeding or mechanical failure. District Collector Shivam Verma confirmed that the ill-fated vehicle was en route from Omkareshwar to Indore when it met with the accident. "The cause of the crash is being investigated. We are also looking into whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. CM Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. The remaining injured are undergoing treatment," the collector said.