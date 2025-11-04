Indore Bus Accident: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Ex-Gratia for Affected Victims

At least three people died and around 40 others were critically injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Indore's Simrol area. According to officials, two people died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital. Nine others were rushed to Indore's MY Hospital, where three are reported to be in critical condition. Around 30 passengers sustained minor injuries in the tragic incident.

The police official stated that a case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the accident, but officials are investigating possible causes, including overspeeding or mechanical failure.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his grief over the accident, describing it as heartbreaking. In a post on X, he announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased and assured free treatment for the injured. "The accident caused by a bus overturning between Indore and Mhow, resulting in the death of three citizens, is extremely heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased from the Chief Minister's discretionary grant and to provide free treatment to the injured. A prayer to God for the peace of the souls of the departed and for the swift recovery of the injured," he said. The local administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, and efforts are being made to provide support to the affected families.