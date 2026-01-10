Indore contamination case: Health condition improving in Bhagirathpura, water supply to resume soon

Indore, Jan 10 Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday that the health situation in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, where contaminated drinking water killed several people recently, is steadily returning to normal. However, the health department has been put on alert to provide all possible treatment to the people.

The Minister said that the administration has decided to conduct a health check-up of every resident in the Bhagirathpura area and the process has already started. He said that multiple teams of medical staff have been deployed to carry out health check-ups during door-to-door visits in the area.

"There are around 50,000-60,000 people residing in Bhagirathpura area and their health check-up is being conducted by multiple teams of medical staff, and if someone’s health condition is found to be deteriorating, he/she will be provided better treatment," Vijayvargiya said during an inspection visit to the site on Saturday.

The Minister informed that 30 per cent work on laying a new pipeline to provide Narmada drinking water has been completed and the samples are being tested at multiple locations. He said that Narmada water supply in some parts of the Bhagirathpura area will start in the next two-three days.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Neeraj Mandloi, along with ACS and Indore in-charge Anupam Rajan, district collector Shivram Verma and Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal carried out an inspection to take stock of the situation on the ground. During the inspection, officials were seen interacting with residents.

ACS Neeraj Mandloi said that water supply in one-third area of Bhagirathpura will be resumed in the next one or two days.

"Around a 15-20 km-long water pipeline is being laid, but it will take time. Approval for all development works has been given and the entire work will be completed in the next one or two months," Mandloi told media persons.

Mandloi reached Indore on Friday evening and held a meeting with senior administrative officials, including the district collector and commissioner, late at night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor