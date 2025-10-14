Indore Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts at 4-Storey Chemical Factory in Banganga (Watch Video)

A four-storey chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was gutted in a massive fire which broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday, October 14. The blaze was reported at the chemical factory located in the Sanwer Road industrial area in Banganga at 2.15 am.

According to Indore Municipal Corporation's fire officer Vinod Mishra, the blaze was so severe that fire engines and firefighters were called in from Indore as well as nearby towns like Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur and Sanwer to control it.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Factory

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fire at Colour Chemical Factory on Saver Road, Banganga Area. Fire brigade teams brought the blaze under control using over 100 water tankers. The late-night fire caused panic in the area; cooling operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/KRgob2pwYz — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2025

The four-storey factory, spread over approximately 20,000 square feet, was reduced to ashes in the massive fire. "There are no reports of any casualties in the fire," he said. More than 100 water tankers were pressed into service, and the fire was brought under control in the morning, Mr. Mishra said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known and the damage to the chemical unit was being assessed, he added.