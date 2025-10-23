Indore Fire: Congress Leader and Mahindra Showroom Owner Pravesh Agarwal Dies of Suffocation in Penthouse Blaze

Parvesh Agarwal, Congress party leader and the owner of the Mahindra showroom in Indore, died due to suffocation after fire engulfed his penthouse on Thursday, October 23. His wife and daughter were with him at the time of the incident. They received burn injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at around 5 am on Thursday, when the family, including the Congress leader, his wife Shweta Agrawal and two daughters, Saumya (15) and Mayra (10), were asleep in their penthouse located above the car showroom.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at JMS Business Centre in Jogeshwari West, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

According to the information, the blaze is suspected to have erupted first in the temple area inside the penthouse due to 'Akhand Jyot' (an oil lamp that lights continuously for several days) and later spread to the living area. In the initial investigation by the Lasudia Police, it was found that fire is suspected to have spread from the temple to an adjoining storeroom.

Police stated that the smoke filled the room. After seeing this, wife Shweta and her younger daughter managed to escape and shouted for help, alerting the security guard downstairs. Fire and local police teams quickly mobilised at the spot and rescued Pravesh and his elder daughter, Saumya, who were stuck in the room due to the blaze.

Both were found in an unconscious state inside the room due to inhaling of asphyxiation. Despite receiving CPR and being rushed to a nearby hospital, Pravesh could not be saved. The penthouse was completely gutted in the blaze. Further investigation is underway to know the exact cause of the fire.