Indore Fire Disrupts Power: Jail Road Blaze Cuts Electricity Across Key Areas, Leaving Residents in the Dark

Indore has witnessed consecutive fire incidents over the past two days. On Diwali, fires broke out at 18 different locations across the city, followed by three more on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, an electric pole on Jail Road in the central area caught fire. Residents first noticed sparks on the pole, which soon escalated into a blaze. The fire brigade was informed immediately and reached the scene to control the fire. Due to the burning cable, electricity was disrupted for over an hour in Jail Road and nearby commercial areas. The electricity department restored power by installing new wires.

Additionally, a house in Panchsheel Nagar caught fire, destroying household belongings. According to residents, the fire was caused by sparks from firecrackers landing on the property. When the smoke spread, neighbors tried to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, the family was not home at the time. Another fire occurred at a scrap warehouse in BanGanga, which required five water tankers to control. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents. During Diwali, the risk of fire increases, often due to dry waste or mattresses left on terraces. Keeping doors and windows closed and avoiding flammable materials can prevent such accidents.