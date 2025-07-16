Indore: Girl Attacked Twice by Stray Dogs, Saved by Bystander; Shocking Footage Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: A video of a dog attack in Indore has gone viral on social media. In the video, a stray dog is seen attacking a college student, leaving her seriously injured while he was on her way to an exam center. This incident took place at 6:30 in the morning on July 12 when small pack of dogs attacked girl.

Girl fell down while trying to escape, however she suffered injuries. She screamed and cried for help but dogged attacked second time. After listening to her scream one girl came and helped the victim. The attacked girl was so scared that she sat and was traumatize due to this incident. As per the reports girl is currently receiving the treatment.

Do India's top cities still deserve to suffer stray dog menace in 2025?



🚨College student mauled by four stray dogs while heading for an exam early morning in #Indore



Caught on CCTV, the dogs knocked her down and left her seriously injured. Currently receiving treatment pic.twitter.com/1c3NKx21Xv — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 15, 2025

Also Read: Pune Pitbull Attack: Man Brutally Mauled by Dog in Kondhwa, Horrific Video Surfaces

In separate incident a five-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Ward No. 26 of Amiya Tripathi Nagar in the Kasya Kotwali area on Wednesday. The incident, caught on CCTV and the video of the attack has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the dogs dragging the child nearly 20 metres onto the road and biting him repeatedly.