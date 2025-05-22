Indore Head Constable Dies by Suicide, Police Launch Investigation

A head constable in Indore has tragically died by suicide, prompting a full investigation by local authorities. The incident was confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Additional CP) Amit Singh, who stated that all possible angles are being thoroughly examined.

A head constable has died by suicide," Additional CP Amit Singh told reporters. He added, "All possible angles are being investigated, and neighbors are also being questioned. Further action will be taken based on the findings that emerge."

Details surrounding the head constable's death are currently scarce as police are in the initial stages of their probe. Authorities have assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic event.