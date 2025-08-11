Indore Horror: Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead in Bushes, Police Launch Probe

A horrific incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were a newborn baby girl was found dead in the bushes surrounded by a stray dogs. This tragic incident was reported on Monday August 11 2025 and Rajendra Nagar police promptly reached at the spot after receiving information. After the proper procedure body was further sent to post-mortem.

According to FPJ report the case has been registered against the unidentified person. Police stated that the newborn baby was just two three days old and body was wrapped in cloth and found in an open field surrounded by residential colonies. Indore police is currently reviewing the CCTV footage from nearby area to get link who did this heinous act.

Also Read: 11-Month-Old Dies After Being Struck by Trishul During Family Dispute

Similar incident was reported in Maharashtra's Parbhani were a 19-year-old woman who gave birth to baby boy in a moving bus allegedly throws newborn out of the window. She did this heinous crime with the help of man calming to be her husband. Unfortunately, due to injuries baby scummed to death.