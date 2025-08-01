Indore Implements 'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule from August 1

The "No Helmet, No Petrol" prohibitory order, issued by Collector and District Magistrate Asheesh Singh, officially came into effect in Indore today, resulting in the sealing of a fuel station for violating the rules."This measure aims to enforce road safety rules and promote traffic discipline among the public," stated Collector Singh. To ensure the effective implementation of the order, Collector Singh has formed special inspection teams, led by the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), to conduct continuous checks at petrol pumps across the district.

Violation at SR Kumawat Fuels (BPCL Petrol Pump)

During a surprise inspection, the team, led by SDM Kanadiya Omprakash Badkul, discovered that the proprietor of SR Kumawat Fuels (BPCL Petrol Pump) in Arandiya Village was dispensing petrol to two-wheeler riders without helmets. Furthermore, the pump failed to display any signboard or notice informing customers about the mandatory helmet rule, which is a clear violation of the issued guidelines.Taking the matter seriously, SDM Badkul, in the presence of Junior Supply Officer SS Gamad, Revenue Inspector Vishal Sharma, and Patwari Puspendra Jadon, ordered the immediate sealing of the petrol pump until further notice.

Road Safety is Non-Negotiable

Collector Singh emphasized that there will be no compromise when it comes to road safety. The "No Helmet, No Petrol" order is mandatory for all petrol pumps in the district, and strict punitive action will be taken against any violations. Continuous inspections are underway to ensure full compliance across the district. The restriction will not apply to medical emergencies or other unforseen urgent situation and will be in addition to any existing traffic rules or orders. The order will remain in force until end of September 2025. and violators whether individuals or establishments will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.