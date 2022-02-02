Indore: Man creates ruckus in hotel after being served cold tandoori roti

Goons furious over not getting hot tandoori roti created a ruckus in the hotel. The incident took place at Khajrana police station in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The goons rioted at Khana Khazana Hotel after being served cold tandoori roti. The accused took a knife and ran to kill the hotel manager. Manager Kasabsa saved his own life. The police were informed about the disturbance caused by the goons in the hotel. The police initially acquitted the accused. A video of Sunday's incident went viral on social media on Monday.

Police then took action against the accused. According to Khaznara police station in-charge Dinesh Verma, late on Sunday night, gangster Rafiq Pardeshi alias Powder and his son had gone to a hotel at Jamjam Chowk in Khajran to buy food. This time the hotel manager gave Rafiq cold tandoori roti. This angered Rafiq and his son. He pulled out a knife and tried to kill the manager. He escaped and saved his life.

After leaving the hotel, Rafiq threatened some people with a knife. The two fled before police arrived on the scene. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. Rafiq and some of his companions are also seen in it. Rafiq threw away all the food in the hotel. Police have registered 6 cases against Rafiq.