Indore Man Killed On Honeymoon: How Astrologer's Before and After the Wedding Predictions Came True in Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi Case

In a chilling turn of events, the tragic murder of 26-year-old Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has taken a mystical twist, with astrology, black magic, and a suspected love triangle dominating the narrative. According to locals and family members, Raja might still have been alive today had he and his wife Sonam followed the astrologer’s guidance. The couple, who tied the knot on May 11, had originally been advised not to leave their home for at least a month and a half after marriage. The priest had also fixed June 5 as the date for Sonam’s official farewell (vidai) from her parental home. However, defying both recommendations, the newlyweds left for their honeymoon just days after their wedding.

While Raja had planned a spiritual visit to Assam's Kamakhya Devi temple, Sonam allegedly altered the itinerary, taking the couple to Shillong, Meghalaya, instead. This spontaneous change of plans would prove fatal.

On June 2, Raja's body was discovered under suspicious circumstances in Meghalaya. In the aftermath of the murder, a string of eerie predictions made by astrologer NK Pandey—including a warning of “danger during the honeymoon” and the use of “black magic” to bring the bride home—began to surface. These claims were made public by Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, who staunchly defended his daughter against mounting accusations of involvement in her husband’s death.

Adding another layer to the already complex case, the Meghalaya Police have arrested Raj Kushwaha, a former manager at Singh’s plywood factory, alleging he had an affair with Sonam and masterminded Raja’s murder. The police are probing the case as a possible love triangle, though Singh has dismissed these claims, accusing investigators of misleading the public. Following Raja’s death, Sonam went missing for several days. In desperation, her father once again consulted astrologer NK Pandey. The astrologer recommended an unusual remedy: hanging an inverted photograph of Sonam outside the house. Strangely enough, Sonam returned home two days later, further fueling public speculation.

The dramatic blend of ancient beliefs, astrology, and modern crime has left the nation stunned.