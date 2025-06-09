Indore Man Killed on Honeymoon: Meghalaya Guide’s Testimony Cracks Case; Sonam and Her Boyfriend Arrested; Check Murder Timeline Here

Albert Pde, a guide who was turned down by the Indore couple, helped police to crack the Raja Raghuvandshi murder case. Albert is a local guide in Meghalaya’s Nongriat village and had asked the honeymoon couple, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, if he could give them a tour of the tourist spot on May 22. The couple denied taking his services and chose another guide. The next day, Albert Pde saw them again. He saw that the couple was accompanied by three unknown men. All of them were climbing the 3,000 steps back to Mawlakhiat. In his testimony, Albert said, “I saw the couple with three men on the way up. The men were walking ahead, and the woman was behind them.” He also told police that they were speaking in Hindi. His statement helped police in the investigation and track the suspects. Investigation revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly hired the men to murder her husband during their honeymoon. The police arrested Sonam and two others; one is still absconding.

Love Affair of Sonam Raghuvanshi:

Police claim that the victim's wife hired contract killers to kill her husband because of an affair she had with Raj Kushwaha. He was also taken into custody. Raj Kushwaha worked with Sonam, and they frequently spoke on calls, according to Raja Raghuvanshi's brother.

Timeline of the spine-chilling murder: