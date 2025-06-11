Indore Man Slaps Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Accused at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport; Video Goes Viral

A man at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore slapped one of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder accused in a fit of anger while the police escorted them inside the airport gate. The incident took place at the airport entrance when the accused was taken into custody by the Shillong Police.

Video: Indore Man Slaps Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Accused at Airport Entrance

When security forces and police were in a huddle at the airport gate, a bystander slapped one of the accused, an Indore businessman, Raja. The person identified as Sushil Lakwani. Speaking to reporters, he said I hit him due to anger as Indore's son was killed with a plan by his wife.

"I have hit him (one of the accused in Raja Raghuvanshi case) because I am angry that a resident of Indore was killed. They (the accused) should be hanged till death. The woman killed the man with full planning," Lakwani said.

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam got married on May 11 after they left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20. They reached Mawlakhiat village in the northeastern state on May 22 on a rented scooter. On May 24, the scooter was found abandoned outside a cafe along the Shillong-Sohra road, after which a search for it began. Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2, but Sonam had been missing since then.

On June 9, Sonam (24) surrendered before the Gahzipur Police in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Sonam, a total of five people have been arrested in the case so far, including her lover Raj Kushwaha. Meghalaya DGP I Nonrong has said Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife, Sonam.