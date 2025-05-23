Indore: Man Tries to End Life Over Wife’s Alleged Affair With Gym Trainer

A shocking incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where a man allegedly consumed poison after accusing his wife of having affair. Foretunately he but survived the suicide bid. Police said on Thursday that the man also shot a video in which he narrated his story.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena told PTI, “The man made a video before consuming poison under Aerodrome police station limits on Wednesday. He accused his wife of having an extramarital affair. The man is admitted in the ICU of a hospital where doctors have said his condition is not out of danger. Maqsood Khan (30), the alleged lover of the man’s wife, has been arrested as a precautionary measure. The man who consumed poison has claimed his wife used to meet Khan on the pretext of going to the gym. A probe into the matter is underway.”

In separate A head constable in Indore has tragically died by suicide, prompting a full investigation by local authorities. The incident was confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Additional CP) Amit Singh, who stated that all possible angles are being thoroughly examined.

A head constable has died by suicide," Additional CP Amit Singh told reporters. He added, "All possible angles are being investigated, and neighbors are also being questioned. Further action will be taken based on the findings that emerge." Details surrounding the head constable's death are currently scarce as police are in the initial stages of their probe. Authorities have assured that a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic event.