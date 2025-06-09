Indore Missing Couple Case: Police Arrest Missing Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi for Husband's Murder During Honeymoon

The Indore married couple Raja and his wife Sonam went on honeymoon in northeastern state was last seen on May 23, after which they went missing. On 2nd June Raja's body was discovered in gorge at Sohraim near Cherrapunji, while there were no traces of wife Sonam's whereabouts. Now in major update in Indore missing couple case woman Sonam Raghuvansh has been arrested by Meghalaya police for allegedly murdering her husband. On Monday Meghalaya police said that they have arrested wife of Indore man who was murdered in the state during their honeymoon.

As per the HT reports the woman, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, allegedly hired a group of killers to murder her husband husband just days after their marriage in Madhya Pradesh, the police added. Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang “Four persons, including the wife, were arrested in connection with the Indore man's murder in Meghalaya.” The official added, “The wife was allegedly involved in the Indore man's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya. She had hired killers.”

Indore missing couple case | Sonam Raghuvanshi, age about 24 years, was found at Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. She was sent to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment and then kept in the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur: ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash

Sonam surrendered to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and three other suspects were arrested in overnight raids, according to Nongrang. One suspect was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, and two others were arrested in Indore by the SIT. Nongrang stated that Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh and was subsequently arrested. The arrested men confessed that Sonam hired them to kill Raghuvanshi. She added that the operation is ongoing in Madhya Pradesh to apprehend additional individuals involved in the crime.

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma applauded police for solving case swiftly, on X he wrote, "Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya police in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done"