Indore Murder Case: Sonam’s Brother Performs Raja Raghuvanshi’s Pind Daan, Says ‘What She Has Done Is Unforgivable’

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi performed his pind daan at the Siddh Vat Ghat on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, praying for peace for his departed soul, on June 13. Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother, Govind, was also present at the ritual. Following the ceremony, Govind addressed the media and expressed emotional regret over the tragic turn of events. He shared that his family had no prior knowledge of Raja and Sonam’s relationship, and had they known, they would have supported the marriage or advised them to elope.

Govind also stated firmly that there had been no family pressure on Sonam. “She is very short-tempered and headstrong; no one in the family could force her against her will,” he said. Govind added that despite everything, he still considers Raja’s family his own. However, he condemned his sister’s actions, saying she had brought shame to the family. “What Sonam has done is unforgivable. If proven guilty, she should be given the death sentence,” he remarked, visibly shaken by the incident.

Murder Investigation Reveals Disturbing Details: Sonam Confesses to Role in Husband’s Killing

The investigation into Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder has taken a shocking turn, with Shillong police confirming that Sonam has confessed to being part of the conspiracy to kill her husband. She admitted to helping the killers dispose of Raja’s body by throwing it into a gorge. The police revealed that the murder was pre-planned and that the conspiracy began even before the couple got married. Sonam and the accused had been plotting since February, including staging her disappearance, although most of their plans failed to materialize as expected.

Further investigation uncovered that after the murder, Sonam disguised herself by wearing a burqa and escaped to Siliguri in a hired taxi. Resources such as a mobile phone, a new SIM card, and ₹50,000 in cash were arranged for her from Indore to aid her escape. Police have collected substantial evidence, including 42 CCTV footages, a blood-stained jacket, a raincoat belonging to Sonam, and murder weapons. Additionally, her pregnancy test came back negative, putting an end to widespread rumors. The police believe that over five individuals were involved in the crime and have all suspects under an eight-day remand for interrogation.