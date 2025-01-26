Indore Shocker: Class 8 Student Dies After Collapsing During School’s Sports Day Parade

A devastating incident unfolded on Saturday when a Class 8 student, Suvrat Dusad, tragically passed away after collapsing during the march-past at his school’s annual Sports Day parade. The event took place at The Bhavans’ Prominent School around noon. Suvrat, 14, a resident of Dewas, was participating in the parade when he suddenly began to feel unwell. As the parade ended at 11:40 am, the participants had halted and were standing on the ground when Suvrat lost consciousness. School staff and his parents, who were present at the event, rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

According to the school’s CEO, Gaur, Suvrat had a known history of chronic health issues. His parents had been aware of his heart condition, which he had been receiving treatment for. They opted not to have an autopsy conducted, attributing his death to his pre-existing illness. Following the incident, Suvrat’s family took his body back to Dewas for final rites. The school community fondly remembered Suvrat as a talented athlete, excelling in cricket and basketball. His parents had always encouraged him to engage in various school activities, and last year, he had even traveled to Shimla for a school event.