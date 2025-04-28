Indore Shocker: Cyber Cafe Operator, Two Others Booked for Creating Fake Mark Sheets

A shocking case has came to light where cyber cafe operator have been arrested for allegedly creating fake mark sheets for unemployed youth, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Police said on Monday, Based on a tip-off, the accused, Javed Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin and Mohammad Riyaz, were apprehended from the Khajrana police station area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said

Khan's cyber cafe was the center of a fake mark sheet operation. Singh stated that Khan and his associates produced counterfeit school and college mark sheets, primarily targeting unemployed youth, and charged between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 per document.

A preliminary investigation indicates the operation spanned two to three years; a detailed investigation is ongoing.