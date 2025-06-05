Indore Shocker: Woman Held for Allegedly Drowning 8-Month-Old Daughter Amid Family Dispute

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 5, 2025 21:56 IST2025-06-05T21:55:03+5:302025-06-05T21:56:58+5:30

An unsettling incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her ...

Indore Shocker: Woman Held for Allegedly Drowning 8-Month-Old Daughter Amid Family Dispute | Indore Shocker: Woman Held for Allegedly Drowning 8-Month-Old Daughter Amid Family Dispute

Indore Shocker: Woman Held for Allegedly Drowning 8-Month-Old Daughter Amid Family Dispute

An unsettling incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where woman was arrested on Thursday
for allegedly killing her 8-month-old daughter. As per the reports she killed her by drowning in a tank due to a dispute with her in-laws.  Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivendu Joshi reported that a girl's body was discovered in an underground water tank at a house within the Dwarkapuri police station limits on Wednesday.

"After the family expressed suspicion, we questioned the child's mother, Varsha (26), who gave contradictory statements," said the ACP. "During a detailed interrogation, she confessed to the crime.  She placed the child in the water tank, closed the lid, and kept a motor pump on top of it. She then told her husband that the child had gone missing and even pretended to search for her."

Also Read: Bihar: Retired Doctor Couple 'Digitally Arrested' for 12 Days, Duped of Nearly Rs 2 Crore

The officer added, "She committed the act due to an ongoing dispute with her in-laws. At the time of the incident, her in-laws had gone to attend a relative's funeral, and her husband was in the bathroom. A probe into the matter is currently underway."

Open in app
Tags :IndoreNational newsMadhya Pradesh