Indore Shocker: Woman Held for Allegedly Drowning 8-Month-Old Daughter Amid Family Dispute

An unsettling incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where woman was arrested on Thursday

for allegedly killing her 8-month-old daughter. As per the reports she killed her by drowning in a tank due to a dispute with her in-laws. Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivendu Joshi reported that a girl's body was discovered in an underground water tank at a house within the Dwarkapuri police station limits on Wednesday.

"After the family expressed suspicion, we questioned the child's mother, Varsha (26), who gave contradictory statements," said the ACP. "During a detailed interrogation, she confessed to the crime. She placed the child in the water tank, closed the lid, and kept a motor pump on top of it. She then told her husband that the child had gone missing and even pretended to search for her."

The officer added, "She committed the act due to an ongoing dispute with her in-laws. At the time of the incident, her in-laws had gone to attend a relative's funeral, and her husband was in the bathroom. A probe into the matter is currently underway."