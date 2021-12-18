Indore software engineer dies by suicide, father accuses daughter in law

A shocking incident has taken place in Madhya Pradesh. Going against the family, a young man got married but after that he took the last step. The young engineer was married five months ago. But after that he took poison and killed himself. This incident has caused a stir. The young man's family has lodged a complaint with the police and serious allegations have been leveled against daughter-inlaw.

Police are investigating the matter further. According to the information received, Saurabh Shinde, a software engineer living in Dwarkapuri Police Thane area of ​​Indore in Madhya Pradesh, has committed suicide by taking poison. The youth was rushed to a hospital. But doctors pronounced him dead. According to police station chief Satish Dwivedi, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Police had received a tip-off from the district hospital. He had married a young woman named Jaya five months ago. The two had a love marriage, so they were living apart from the family.

Saurabh's father Subhash Shinde had alleged that Jaya and Saurabh got married on July 19, 2021. Their marriage was opposed by the family. Saurabh and Jaya got married. They were both living in a rented house in Dwarkapuri area. Once after the wedding, Saurabh called his father. On the phone, Saurabh said that his health was deteriorating. But Saurabh's father did not know where he lived.

Saurabh's father has alleged that his wife Jaya was suspicious of Saurabh. Because Jaya was suspicious of him, and would not let him go to work. The young woman also used to beat Saurabh. Besides, she doesn't used to give him food. Due to all this, Saurabh's father has accused Jaya due to which Saurabh committed suicide. The exact nature of the case will be known after the postmortem report by Satish Dwivedi. However, according to the preliminary investigation, it is seen that Saurabh committed suicide by consuming poison.