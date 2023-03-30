Indore: Temple floor falls during Ram Navami celebrations

Several people were trapped after the floor covering a well at a temple in Indore sank while Ram Navami celebrations were underway on Thursday. The incident was reported from the Shri Baleshwar temple in the Sneh Nagar area of the city.Several videos following the incident showed chaos and rescue operations at the temple.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognizance of the incident and instructed local authorities to speed up the rescue operation, according to his office.“CMO is in constant touch with the Indore district administration. Top officers of Indore Police and district administration are present at the spot. Efforts are being made to evacuate the devotees. Some people have also been rescued,” the statement read. The administration including police, district administration, and SDRF were present on the spot for the rescue operation and several ambulances were deployed, according to CMO.