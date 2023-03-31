Indore temple tradegy: Army joins rescue operations

Bhopal, March 31 The Indian Army has joined the rescue operations at a prominent temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore where at least 14 people were killed and several others injured after they fell into a deep stepwell, containing water.

Continuous water seepage in the stepwell was creating hindrance in the rescue operation. Therefore, Indian Army's help was sought, Indore collector Illaiaraja T. said.

Around one-fourth of the well, which is around 60 feet deep, is filled with water and the SDRF team is continuously trying to drain out the water. However, continue water seepage is creating hindrance.

"So far, 12 bodies were recovered from the well, while two persons died at hospital, and therefore, total casualty was 14. Some more people are suspected to be stucked in the well, that is why the Army's help was needed," he added.

Later, learnt that a team of the Army has joined the rescue operation.

The incident occurred at Baleshwar Mahadev temple on Thursday afternoon after a concrete slab over the old stepwell, on which devotees were standing while offering prayers, caved in, due to which around 30 people fell into the well.

Devotees thronged the temple in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami. A magistral injury has been ordered in the matter.



