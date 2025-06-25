Indore Tunnel Collapse: Two Killed After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses in Simrol

At least two people were killed after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the early hours of Wednesday, June 25. The incident occurred during construction work when the mud at the site caved in, trapping two workers.

The incident took place near Choral on the Indore-Khandwa Highway at around 4 am on Wednesday. A worker who was identified as Vikas from Jharkhand died on the spot at tunnel number 3 when the mud slide at the entrance. Another worker was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: During highway tunnel construction in Simrol, two laborers died after a sudden collapse. One was trapped on-site, while another later died in hospital. Preliminary reports suggest rainwater seepage as a cause. Police are investigating the incident. DSP… pic.twitter.com/SMtn5tkMZi — IANS (@ians_india) June 25, 2025

The worker who died at the hospital was identified as Lalji Kol, a resident of Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. Singrauli Police have reached the spot and are investigating the incident. According to the initial investigation, it was revealed that due to heavy rainfall, a mudslide occurred at the construction site, leading to the deaths of the two workers.

The police have registered the death and initiated an investigation. Sumesh Banjhal, NHAI Indore project director, said, "The outer face of the tunnel gave way due to rainfall loosening the surrounding soil. The collapse triggered adjoining soil to give in as well.”