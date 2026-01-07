Indore water contamination: Active patients in hospitals drop to 54

Indore, Jan 7 There has been a significant improvement in the situation in Indore's Bhagirathpura area following a severe water contamination crisis that led to a diarrhoea outbreak and multiple deaths, as the number of patients admitted to hospitals has continued to decrease for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

According to Indore’s Chief Health and Medical Officer (CHMO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, the number of patients currently admitted to hospitals with diarrhoea symptoms dropped to 54 on Wednesday, down from 99 on Tuesday. Of these, nine patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), compared to 17 critical cases reported on the previous day.

Ever since contaminated drinking water supplied by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) triggered a diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura, a total of 437 people have been admitted for treatment in multiple hospitals across the city.

Out of these, 381 patients have been discharged as of Wednesday, according to official data.

The municipal corporation has identified and repaired several leaks in the Narmada water pipelines, which are believed to have been the source of contamination due to sewage mixing. Regular water samples are being collected and tested as part of ongoing monitoring.

The supply of Narmada water was resumed on Wednesday strictly for testing purposes, and local residents have been advised not to use tap water until the government issues further announcements.

Indore District Collector Shivam Verma, along with IMC Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, carried out an inspection in the Bhagirathpura area, tested water supplied through the Narmada pipeline and interacted with local residents on Wednesday.

“People have been told to keep their home taps closed and not to use the water, as multiple rounds of testing are being carried out. Tankers are supplying adequate water, which should be boiled and filtered before drinking,” Collector Shivam Verma told IANS.

Verma also informed that the families of the 18 persons who died in the tragic incident have been provided compensation of Rs 2 lakh each.

The list of those whose families received compensation includes Avyan Sahu, a five-month-old boy who, his mother claimed, died after she mixed contaminated water in his milk. The list also includes nine women, all of whom were admitted to hospitals, with most of them dying while undergoing treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor