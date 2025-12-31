Indore water contamination: Madhya Pradesh HC orders free treatment; seeks status report

Indore, Dec 31 The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken stringent action in response to the ongoing public health crisis in the city’s Bhagirathpura area, where contaminated drinking water has triggered widespread illness and deaths.

Expressing strong displeasure over negligence that endangered citizens’ lives, a vacation bench comprising Justice Rajesh Kumar Gupta and Justice B.P. Sharma directed the state government to provide completely free medical treatment to all affected patients.

The court emphasised that no laxity in matters concerning public health would be tolerated.

The intervention followed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed earlier in the day by Indore High Court Bar Association President Ritesh Inani, highlighting the alleged failure of the administration to ensure clean and potable water in a major city like Indore, which he described as a fundamental civic responsibility.

Recognising the gravity of the situation and the imminent threat to lives, the vacation bench took up the matter urgently and sought accountability from the authorities.

Speaking to IANS, advocate Inani said the court had not only ordered free treatment for all hospitalised victims but had also directed the Madhya Pradesh government to submit a detailed status report by January 2, 2026.

The report, he said, must specify the exact number of deaths linked to the contamination, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment, steps taken to contain the outbreak, and long-term measures proposed to prevent a recurrence.

According to submissions made before the court, the crisis originated from a leakage in the main Narmada water supply pipeline, which was allegedly contaminated by sewage due to a toilet constructed overhead.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told the media that seven deaths had been confirmed so far, linked to severe vomiting and diarrhoea caused by the contaminated water. However, some reports have cited up to nine fatalities, while local residents have claimed the toll could be higher.

Officials said over 110 patients remain hospitalised, while around 36 have been discharged after treatment.

Administrative surveys covered 2,703 households and approximately 12,000 residents, with on-the-spot treatment provided to 1,146 people exhibiting mild symptoms.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and ordered the suspension of three municipal officials pending an inquiry into the incident.

The High Court’s swift intervention has intensified pressure on civic authorities, with the focus now on the status report to be submitted to the court amid growing demands for accountability in what is often described as India’s cleanest city.

