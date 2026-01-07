Indore water crisis: Cong demands answers on WHO cholera guidelines, claims death toll has increased

Bhopal, Jan 7 Congress on Wednesday asserted that the crisis involving contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore persists, following yet another reported death. The party has inquired whether the Madhya Pradesh government has notified the World Health Organisation in accordance with international protocols, given that "cholera bacteria have allegedly been confirmed".

Congress media cell chief and former Minister Mukesh Nayak highlighted the latest fatality, stating that 20 innocent lives have been lost and over 1,000 people severely affected due to contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura and surrounding areas.

Terming it "criminal negligence" by the BJP government, Nayak accused the administration of suppressing actual death figures and showing insensitivity.

Nayak highlighted that state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar visited affected families, who expressed deep anguish. Despite Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav being in charge of Indore, only four families have received Rs 2 lakh compensation each, he said.

“With cholera bacteria reportedly confirmed,” Nayak questioned, “whether the state informed the World Health Organisation as per international protocols", demanding immediate clarification from state and central health departments.

He referred to the International Health Regulations (IHR), which mandate reporting through the National IHR Focal Point for events of potential international concern.

He said Congress demands include -- FIR and dismissal of the Indore Mayor, resignation of Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Rs one crore compensation per deceased family. In protest, the party will hold a state-level 'Justice March' on January 11, starting at 11 a.m. from Bada Ganpati Temple (Indore) to Rajwada Chowk's Ahilyabai statue.

Nayak said thousands of Congress leaders and workers are expected to participate, vowing to continue the struggle until justice is served.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, addressing a press conference, emphasised humanitarian support over death counts. "We are not going into the number of deaths but value each and every life," he said, pledging assistance regardless of formalities.

"We have already provided assistance to those who have registered deaths through the Municipal Corporation process, yet we will further extend support to every affected individual and the families who have lost their loved ones," Dr Yadav added.

The outbreak, starting late December 2025, stems from sewage mixing with drinking water via a pipeline leak near a police outpost.

Officials confirmed bacterial contamination, leading to hundreds hospitalised and thousands screened in the lower-income neighbourhood.

Authorities have suspended officials, deployed tankers for clean water, and begun repairs, though residents report persistent foul-smelling taps. Door-to-door health surveys continue, with mild cases treated on-site.

