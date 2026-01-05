Indore water tragedy: MP HC to hear case tomorrow; Cong delegation to visit Bhagirathpura

Indore, Jan 5 The division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court will hear the case of contaminated water tragedy in Indore's Bhagirathpura area on Tuesday.

The Health and Family Welfare department of Madhya Pradesh government and Indore Municipal Corporation will submit a fresh report in the court, including the availability of clean water and health services being provided to the affected people.

During the last hearing in the matter on January 2, the Madhya Pradesh government had submitted a status report in the court and had mentioned four deaths.

The high court had then fixed the matter for hearing on January 6.

Indore High Court Bar Association President Ritesh Inani, who filed a PIL in the matter, told IANS that three petitions related to the incident will be taken up together.

The state administration on Monday claimed that surveillance and response measures were intensified in Bhagirathpur area where contaminated drinking water had resulted in health crisis and several people, including children, have died in the past one week.

There has been some improvement in the situation as admission of new patients have been decided in the past two days.

The state administration, on Monday, launched a reconciliation process, a rapid active surveillance exercise in Bhagirathpura area.

"Sample testing of water so far has found contamination in both the Narmada pipeline supply and tube wells, and because mixing occurs where these sources connect, it is not possible at this stage to attribute contamination to a single, specific source," Madhya Pradesh State Surveillance Officer Ashwin Bhagwat said on Monday.

According to Indore district administration, total 409 people were admitted in hospitals, of which 262 patients were discharged till Monday.

At present, 147 are active and undergoing treatment.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread criticism, as it claimed several lives and affected many families.

A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, including state unit Chief Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar will visit Bhagirathpura to meet the affected families.

Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had suspended Indore Municipal Corporation's Additional Commissioner Rohit Sisonia and Public Health Engineering (PHE) department Engineer Sanjeev Shrivastava.

Chief Minister Yadav has transferred the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Dilip Kumar Yadav, and replaced him with Kshitij Singhal, a 2014 batch IAS officer on Saturday.

