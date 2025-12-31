Indore water tragedy: Over two dozen officials appointed to monitor health services for residents

Indore, Dec 31 In an effort to ensure better co-ordination between administration and hospitals for treatment of people affected by suspected contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura, the Madhya Pradesh government appointed over two dozen administrative and revenue officials on Wednesday.

A notification issued on Wednesday, stated that total 14 Tehsildars appointed have been tasked to ensure better coordination between the hospitals and the health department. Additionally, as many as 10 Patwaris have also been appointed.

Over 100 people fell I'll due to consumption of contaminated water and they are being treated in more than 15 hospitals in Indore, including in private health care instructions. The administration has appointed one administrative (Tehsildar) official for each hospital.

The death toll in the incident has gone up to eight. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told media persons on Wednesday that a total of 36 persons have been discharged.

"The health department will issue its official figures further. 36 people have been discharged from hospitals and a total of over 116 people are reported to be ill so far," Bhargava said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav late on Tuesday expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse.

Acting on the directions, two officials – Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi – have been suspended while one - In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava – has been dismissed from the service, Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed on Wednesday.

Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS officer Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore (MGM Medical College) Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee.

