Indore Woman Jumps to Death From 6th Floor of Palash Complex After Dispute With Live-In Partner

A 33-year-old woman allegedly jumped to her death from the sixth floor of a multi-storey residential building in Indore after a fight with her live-in partner. The incident occurred on Wednesday night (November 20) within the jurisdiction of Rau police station. The woman allegedly jumped from the building and died on the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya told the news agency PTI.

“She worked as a swimming instructor at a private school in the city, while her live-in partner drives a taxi. They lived in a flat in the multi-storey building,” he said.

The official said police are questioning the live-in partner in connection with the woman’s death. Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lal Chandani, who reached the spot after the incident, said, "Last night, in the Rau police station area, a woman jumped from her home in Palash Paradise Phase One. The woman and the man had been living together in a live-in relationship for nearly ten years. Both were married to other people and had their own children, but they had chosen to live together for the past ten years, leaving their respective spouses."

He said a preliminary inspection suggested the woman tried to set herself on fire by removing the pipe of an LPG cylinder in the kitchen. When it didn’t work, she jumped from the building.