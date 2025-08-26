Indore woman missing since Sunday, police say search underway

Indore, Aug 26 A 22-year-old woman, a resident of the city, has been missing since Sunday, leaving the police and family members clueless.

The matter came to light after her parents lodged a missing complaint at Indore's MIG police station, claiming that she went missing after she was scolded for some reason. The family was fearing for her safety and demanded quick action from the Indore police.

Police said that upon receiving the complaint from her family, multiple teams have been deployed to recover the woman. CCTV cameras located in possible areas she might have gone have been re-scanned in the past two days. However, the woman's location couldn't be traced so far.

Police said that her family members suspected that she was in a relationship with someone, and therefore, they had scolded her a few days ago. "Preliminary investigation suggesting that she left home after she was scolded by her parents for her relationship with someone," Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh said on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, the police officer also assured that extensive searches are being carried out throughout the city, and the missing woman would be recovered as soon as possible. However, police didn't disclose if they had any clue or had detained the suspected person with whom she was in a relationship.

The incident came a week after a young female advocate, Archana Tiwari, who was practising at the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, had gone missing while she was travelling in a train from Indore to Katni. She was finally recovered from Nepal on August 19.

Archana had de-boarded at Itarsi railway station and then went to Shujalpur in Shajapur district and lived there for two days. She later moved to Hyderabad and then to Jodhpur. Further, she reached New Delhi and then went to Nepal, as Bhopal SP (GRP) Rahul Lodha had said during a press conference on August 20.

Interestingly, one of her male friends, Tejendra Singh, who helped her in her mysterious plan, is in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi. According to police, Archana had hatched a plan for her mysterious disappearance to avoid her marriage as she had been “under intense pressure from her family to abandon her studies and marry a Patwari.

The case drew widespread attention after Archana’s bag—containing Rakshabandhan gifts—was found abandoned at Umaria station. Her last known communication was a call to her aunt on August 7, after which her phone went silent. Archana was handed over to her family on August 20 in Bhopal.

