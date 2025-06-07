Indore's Missing Couple Mystery: New CCTV Footage Surfaces Showing Their Last Moments Before Disappearance in Shillong (VIDEO)

After their wedding, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam went to Shillong in Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The mystery of what happened to them is still unresolved. Raja’s body was found, but there is no information about Sonam’s whereabouts. During the ongoing investigation, a CCTV video has come to light. The four-minute video shows Sonam and Raja arriving at a homestay on a scooter and leaving from there. The video was first shared by the news channel T7 News. In the footage, Sonam is seen wearing a white shirt. Near Raja’s body, a woman’s white shirt was found. This matches the shirt Sonam is wearing in the video.

indore missing couple: Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi का नया CCTV आया सामने pic.twitter.com/LJBNYdBvIW — Umesh Bhardwaj #TimesNow_NavBharat (@umeshindore) June 7, 2025

The last CCTV video of Raja and Sonam lasts four minutes and 53 seconds. It begins with both arriving on a scooter outside a homestay in Shillong. Both are wearing black raincoats and carrying a white bag.

After parking the scooter, they get down and talk to each other. Raja then goes to the homestay reception while Sonam waits outside. She removes her raincoat and adjusts her hair. After a while, Raja comes out. They take some items out of the suitcase and put them in the scooter’s trunk. They then take the bag to the hotel and finally leave on the scooter for a ride.

This CCTV footage is from May 22. Both Raja and Sonam went missing the next day. On June 2, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge about 20 kilometres from the homestay. His body was taken to Indore for cremation. Meanwhile, Sonam has been missing for over 15 days and the search for her continues.