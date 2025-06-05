Indore's Missing Couple Mystery: Sonam Possibly Abducted to Bangladesh, Claims Brother Amid Shillong Tragedy

An eerie mystery surrounds the tragic honeymoon trip of an Indore couple, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had travelled to Shillong, Meghalaya, after cancelling their original plan to visit Pahalgam due to a terrorist attack there. A few days into their trip, the couple lost contact with their family, raising immediate concerns. Raja’s body was later discovered in a deep gorge, and his last rites were performed on Wednesday. However, Sonam remains untraceable. The case has sparked fear and suspicion, with the family now demanding a deeper investigation.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s brother, has alleged foul play and raised serious concerns regarding the circumstances of Raja’s death. According to Vipin, their scooter was found in an area where several couples have reportedly gone missing in the past. He suspects that Raja was murdered for robbery, and that Sonam may have been abducted and taken to Bangladesh. He also expressed strong criticism of the Shillong police, accusing them of being negligent from the beginning and not acting swiftly to search for the missing couple.

Vipin claimed that this negligence contributed to Raja’s murder and his sister-in-law’s disappearance. “There is absolutely no system in place there. The police failed us. I will return to Shillong after the funeral to search for my missing sister-in-law,” he told reporters. The family has now called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, stating that they have no faith in the current investigation. During Raja’s funeral, friends and family held placards and raised slogans demanding justice for him.

Further developments have revealed that Raja may have been killed with a tree cutter. The police have recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime and have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. Raja and Sonam had left for Shillong on May 22 and stayed in contact with their families initially. Their sudden disappearance and the horrifying discovery of Raja’s body have shocked their hometown of Indore. With Sonam still missing and no concrete answers, the mystery continues to haunt both the family and the authorities.