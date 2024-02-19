INDUS-X Summit to be held on Feb 20 in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 19 Ministry of Defence on Monday said that the much-anticipated INDUS-X Summit will be held in New Delhi on February 20.

“The summit is a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts between India and the U.S. in defence innovation,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the summit was organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, and U.S. Department of Defence (DoD).

“It is being organised in conjunction with the US-India Business Council and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). The summit aims to be a pivotal event driving strategic technology partnerships and defence industrial cooperation between India and the U.S,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the two-day catalyst summit will feature a dynamic line-up of activities designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

“The Joint INDUS X challenge winners under the IMPACT will be felicitated during the event,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the INDUS-X Summit represents a pivotal moment for advancing defence innovation and collaboration between India and the U.S, setting the stage for future technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor