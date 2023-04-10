Inebriated Kerala man escapes from police station, climbs electric transformer

Kochi, April 10 In a bizarre incident, a man climbed an electric transformer after escaping from a police station on Monday in Chalakudy town in Kerala's Thrissur district.

According to the police, the man was found in an inebriated condition on a road. He was taken to the local police station, from where he ran away.

He climbed an electric transformer to hide from the following policemen. What followed was nothing short of a movie scene.

The police kept on asking him to come down as it was dangerous. But he did not heed.

In the process, he touched a live electric wire and fell down.

