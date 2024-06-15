Infant among three killed in road accident in Karnataka
By IANS | Published: June 15, 2024 11:24 AM2024-06-15T11:24:30+5:302024-06-15T11:25:02+5:30
Chitradurga, June 15 Three people, including an infant, were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Chikkabennur village of Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Prajwal Reddy, 28-year-old Harshita and two-year-old Nohan.
According to police, the incident occurred when a truck collided with a car, killing three people on the spot and injuring four others.
The car occupants were en route to Goa from Bengaluru.
The injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Davanagere.
The local Bharamasagara police have rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.
Further details about the incident are awaited.
