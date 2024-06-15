Infant among three killed in road accident in Karnataka

Infant among three killed in road accident in Karnataka

Chitradurga, June 15 Three people, including an infant, were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Chikkabennur village of Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Prajwal Reddy, 28-year-old Harshita and two-year-old Nohan.

According to police, the incident occurred when a truck collided with a car, killing three people on the spot and injuring four others.

The car occupants were en route to Goa from Bengaluru.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Davanagere.

The local Bharamasagara police have rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

