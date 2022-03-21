Infant found dead inside microwave oven in Delhi

A two-month-old girl was found dead inside a microwave oven at her home in Chirag Dilli in south Delhi on Monday, police said.

According to police, at around 5 pm, the Delhi Police said it received information about the death of a 2-month-old infant. Earlier, a neighbour informed them that a child was found inside the oven.

The cause of death is yet to be established, Police said that an investigation is being conducted and a case of murder has being registered.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor