Infighting in Karnataka Cong: If CM post is offered, anyone can quit party, sacked minister’s son targets Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 3 Countering the statements from Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s camp that sacked minister K.N. Rajanna, Congress MLC and his son, Rajendra Rajanna, quipped that if the Chief Minister’s post were offered, all those making such statements would themselves join the BJP.

“Including Dy CM Shivakumar, many have already stepped outside the party,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, MLC Rajendra slammed the close associate of Dy CM Shivakumar and MLA H.C. Balakrishna’s remarks earlier in the day and claimed that those making these charges could themselves quit the party. He further alleged that MLA Balakrishna, who had been with the BJP and JD(S) before joining Congress, had “finished off” those parties.

When asked if it is true that Shivakumar has set foot outside the Congress party, Rajendra responded that yes, it is true.

Targeting Dy CM Shivakumar further, MLC Rajendra stated that his father Rajanna had never sung the RSS anthem in the Assembly nor worn the RSS uniform, unlike other leaders in the party.

Following Rajanna’s removal from the cabinet, peaceful protests have been staged across the state demanding his reinstatement.

Religious seers, he said, have expressed solidarity, claiming that Rajanna has been subjected to injustice and assuring that they would speak to the high command for his reinstatement. “This has unsettled them,” he added, indirectly targeting Shivakumar.

“They did this only because my father Rajanna, supported Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Even after 10 years, we will continue to support CM Siddaramaiah. Invisible hands ensured my father’s removal from the post. Some people, who have no real responsibilities, satisfy themselves by making such comments. Those who are saying that my father would quit the party might themselves be preparing to leave,” he said.

“My father and I will remain in the party, regardless of whether we hold power or not. Power is not permanent,” MLC Rajendra maintained.

Responding to these statements, MLA Balakrishna challenged former minister Rajanna to take an oath before Lord Manjunatha of Dharmasthala if he was honest about his future course of action.

He added that the media should also question Rajendra about his stand if power is denied. “Rajanna has already completed discussions with the BJP. They have asked him to join the party after denting the image of Congress and putting the blame on the leadership,” Balakrishna alleged.

On speculation about Rajanna joining the BJP, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “Anyone can make statements, but I will not comment politically.”

Earlier in the day, as supporters prepared to stage a protest in Delhi against the sacking of Minister K.N. Rajanna, Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna, a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in an attempt to draw the attention of the Congress high command, claimed that Rajanna is already in touch with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara city, Balakrishna said, “Rajanna has already set foot outside the party. If he undergoes brain mapping, the truth will come out. It will be exposed who he is in touch with. BJP leaders are welcoming Rajanna. This is one hundred per cent true. He has already initiated discussions.”

“Rajanna is in the Congress party only because we are in power. Otherwise, he would have left long ago. He has already stepped out of the party — that is the truth,” he reiterated.

The development will trigger a huge controversy within the ruling Congress party, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's camp is most likely to come down heavily on Shivakumar's camp.

