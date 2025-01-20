Infighting reports all lies, will continue to sacrifice for party: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 20 Commenting on reports of infighting within the Congress, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that all claims of infighting are baseless lies and he has no differences with anyone in the party.

The Congress’ state President further announced that he has made sacrifices in the past and will continue to do so in future, for the sake of the party.

The statements have gained significance as Dy CM Shivakumar indicated that he will not stake a claim for the Chief Minister’s post in the state.

Addressing the media in Belagavi on Monday, Shivakumar said, “I have made sacrifices on many occasions for the party from the very beginning. During the coalition government headed by the late Chief Minister N. Dharam Singh, I restrained myself and kept working.

“Even during Siddaramaiah’s first term as Chief Minister, I held back and made sacrifices. For me, the party is important. The party has enabled me to grow.

“All news about infighting is false. We have struggled a lot to strengthen the Congress party. I am telling you on record that there is no rebellion in the state Congress unit. Reports of infighting are baseless lies. I have no differences with anyone in the party.”

When asked whether he would always put the party first, Dy CM Shivakumar replied, “I will continue to sacrifice. If it benefits the people, I am happy.”

During Siddaramaiah’s first term as Chief Minister, Shivakumar was kept out of power and was denied a Cabinet berth, similarly, during the late Dharam Singh’s government, which was formed with the JD(S), former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda ensured that Shivakumar did not receive a prominent position, sources explained.

Dy CM Shivakumar further emphasised, “I don’t have any political or personal differences with anyone. As the state party President, I hold a position of justice, and everyone is equal to me. I will carry out my duties judiciously. Do not believe rumours about rebellion or leaders’ meetings with one another.”

“I am focussed on my responsibilities to the high command, safeguarding party workers, and strengthening the party. My duty is to ensure the government’s stability. Please don’t associate my name with any controversies. I have no differences with anyone in the party,” Dy CM Shivakumar appealed.

Addressing the rumours of infighting, Shivakumar stated, “All this is false and baseless. Someone has misled the media. I have observed some television channels spreading misinformation.

“For instance, during my visit to a senior politician, it was reported as a meeting held due to a dispute. Firoz Sait is a senior leader from Belagavi and has worked with me twice. We met with him and the Belagavi District President, yet false stories were fabricated. Do not tarnish the media’s reputation with planted stories.”

When asked about being named as a star campaigner by the national Congress in New Delhi, Shivakumar said, “I am aware of it. I had launched the Rs 2,500 per month ‘Pyari Didi’ scheme in New Delhi. I will visit and take up campaigning there.”

Regarding the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s name in the list of star campaigners, despite other Congress CMs being included, Shivakumar explained, “Our CM is busy preparing the state budget. He has to hold meetings with departmental heads and ministers and focus on these responsibilities. Hence, the AICC has given him time to work on this.”

When asked about BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil’s claim that 60 Congress MLAs are ready to join the BJP, Shivakumar refused to comment, stating, “Do not ask me about people who indulge in dirty politics. We are organising a national event, and you are bringing up irrelevant questions.”

Talking about the Belagavi convention, Shivakumar said, “I have been in touch with all national leaders. Around 60 leaders are coming to Karnataka, including 20 working committee members, PCC members, and Members of Parliament. Most MLAs and MLCs from Karnataka will also attend.”

“Our senior leaders are also arriving. The programmes that were postponed after the demise of former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh will now be held. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad will also attend, and her schedule has already been announced. All arrangements are in place,” he added.

“The ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Bapu, Jai Samvidhan’ convention is being held to honour Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and to protect the Constitution. The primary objective of this programme is to promote the ideals of social justice upheld by Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he concluded.

