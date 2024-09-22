Infiltration bid foiled by BSF in J&K's RS Pura sector

Jammu, Sep 22 The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration attempt in the RS Pura sector of J&K's Jammu district and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

"In the intervening night of 21 Sept/22 Sept 2024, the vigilant BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement wherein an intruder was observed approaching toward BSF Fence in the R S Pura border area, the alert troops thwarted the infiltration attempt," a statement by the BSF on Sunday said.

"Thorough search was carried out in the first light," read the statement.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered, including two pistols, two magazines, twenty 9mm rounds, one AK rifle, two magazines and 17 rounds.

The security in the union territory, including the Line of Control and the International Border, has been heightened in view of the ongoing Assembly elections. One of the three-phased-elections has been done and two more are scheduled. The counting will be on October 8.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated even as Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration at the LoC and send a consignment of weapons before the winter sets in and snow closes the passes.

There have also been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the International Border in Jammu.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the recent past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

While the Army is alert to foiling infiltration bids at the LoC, terrorist activities are targetting areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley which was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

Sources said the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism and calls for stronger security measures and heightened public concern.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

