Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Kupwara, one terrorist killed

Indian Army on Sunday informed that in breach of the ongoing Ceasefire Understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control (LoC), an infiltration bid was foiled by neutralising a terrorist in the Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district yesterday.

The killed terrorist was identified as a Pakistani national--Mohd Shabbir Malik. He was equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores, the Army informed.

"Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohd Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition and warlike stores," Major General Abhijit Pendharkar said in a press conference said.

As per the Army, the incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System and has been kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army.

Briefing about the incident, Pendharkar said, "In a complete breach of the Ceasefire Understanding arrived at between the DGMO's, one-armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and the black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the Line of Control at around 1500 hours on Jan 1."

"Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed till 1600 hours. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator was eliminated," he added.

The Army further informed that the body of the slain terrorist was recovered along with one AK 47 and a large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades.

The search of the belongings of the eliminated terrorist revealed Pakistani National identity card and vaccination certificates (issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Government of Pakistan) identifying him as Mohd Shabir Malik.

"This clearly establishes that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross border terror. A hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed individual," Pendharkar said.

