Infiltration bid foiled in J&K, terrorist killed

Jammu, April 4 An infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir early on Monday was foiled by the Indian Army, and one terrorist killed, officials said.

"On night of 03/04 April 2022, Indian Army successfully eliminated an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K)," the army said.

"Body of one terrorist along with arms and ammunition have been recovered. The operation is in progress."

