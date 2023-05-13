Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Uri sector

By IANS | Published: May 13, 2023

Srinagar, May 13 Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration bid on Saturday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir's Uri sector.

Defence spokesman said, "Infiltration bid by militants foiled in the Uri sector of Baramulla.

"There was an exchange of fire between militants and own troops.

"Pakistan side tried to fly a quadcopter over the incident site, but on being fired at by the Indian side it quickly withdrew."

