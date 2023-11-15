Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Uri

Srinagar, Nov 15, An infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation of the army and police at Uri sector in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt in the URI sector along the LOC," police said.

There have been a series of infiltration attempts that were foiled by security forces in the recent past.

On October 26 aninfiltrationbidwas successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

On October 30, one terrorist was killed after aninfiltrationbidwas foiled in a joint operation of the police and army in Kupwara.

