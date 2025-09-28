Infiltration bid foiled on J&K LoC, two terrorists killed

Srinagar, Sep 28 The joint security forces on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, killing two intruding terrorists.

Sources said the alert joint forces foiled the infiltration attempt on the LoC in the Keran sector of the district.

“The operation is still going on in the area. The alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC after which the anti-infiltration operation was launched,” sources said.

More details were awaited on the incident.

After the suspension of Operation Sindoor, security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

This is part of the revised anti-terrorist strategy so that instead of just focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists, the entire ecosystem of terror is dismantled.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also the targets of the security forces' operation since it is believed that funds generated by them are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) are maintaining 24/7 vigil this time on the LoC and the International Border (IB) so that terrorists’ attempts to infiltrate into the Indian side of the border before the winter snowfall are thwarted.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740-km-long LoC guarded by the Army and a 240-km-long International Border guarded by the BSF.

The LoC is situated in the Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Valley, and Rajouri, Poonch and partly in the Jammu districts of the Jammu division.

Terrorist outfits operating in Pakistan with the support of the Pakistani Army also use drones to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash and drugs for sustaining terrorism.

In most cases, these consignments are collected by the OGWs for the terrorists. The BSF has been employing anti-drone equipment that has addressed the menace of drones sent from across the International Border to a large extent.

